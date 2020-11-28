Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: Balochistan, Sindh clash edge towards draw

Balochistan were leading Sindh by the close of third day’s play in their fifth-round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21.

The hosts, began the third day’s play at 175-1, were dismissed for 407 with Omair Yousuf and Saud Shakeel scoring centuries.

The left-hander was the standout performer with the bat as he made 142 while Omair made 109. They put on a 207-run partnership for the second wicket.

Saad Ali chipped in with his 56 whereas Jalat Khan completed a five-wicket haul for Imran Farhat’s side.

The visitors were 42-1 at stumps with openers Azeem Ghumman and Bismillah Khan at the crease.

Elsewhere, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are chasing a 390-run target set by Northern.

KP added 69 runs to their overnight score of 249-7 before getting dismissed for 318. Khalid Usman played a captain’s knock of unbeaten 113. Munir Riaz made a memorable First-Class debut as he claimed five wickets.

Northern declared their second innings at 247-4 with wicketkeeper Umair Masood scoring his maiden century. He remained not out on 103 while first innings centurion Faizan Riaz made 56.

KP were 55-0 in their second innings when the stumps were drawn.

Elsewhere, the Punjab derby between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab is heading for a stalemate with either of the side yet to begin their second innings.

Hasan Ali’s side, which began third day’s play at 136-2, were 401-9 in reply to Southern Punjab’s first innings score of 527-7 declared. Usman Salahuddin was the top scorer with 76 whereas Saad Nasim made a 69.

Right-arm pacer Bilawal Bhatti and part-time off-spinner Agha Salman claimed three wickets each.