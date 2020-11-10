Tuesday, November 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

PSL 2020: Unnamed individual tests positive for coronavirus

Said person is currently self-isolating at team hotel

SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) confirmed on Tuesday that an unnamed individual staying in the team hotel has tested positive for coronavirus.

The development was announced on the tournament’s website.

“An individual has been shifted to an isolation room within the team hotel after his Covid-19 test returned positive,” the statement read. “As per Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) protocols, he should have traveled to Karachi only after receiving a negative result from the home test.”

It was mentioned that the individual was sent into quarantine after the PCB Medical and Sports Sciences received the positive result.

The individual will have to go into self-isolation till they test negative twice in succession.

Multan Sultans’ duo of all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad and batsman James Vince are set to miss the knockout stage of the 20-over competition after testing positive for novel coronavirus.

Their replacements for the tournament will be announced later.

The fifth edition of the PSL was originally scheduled to conclude on March 22 but it was stopped before the knockout stage after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

The PCB decided to contest the remaining matches from November 14 to 17 behind closed doors at the National Stadium in Karachi.    

