PSL 2020 Qualifier preview: Sultans, Kings battle for final spot

Fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to resume after a gap of 230 days with the playoffs on Saturday.

The first playoff, which is a qualifier, will be played between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings where the winner will book their spot in the grand finale whereas the losing side will get another chance to book their spot in the last-two.

Sultans finished the round-robin stage on the top spot with 14 points after 10 matches whereas Kings finished second with 11 points.

Head-to-Head:

Both teams have faced off four times where Kings have a better record with three wins compared to Sultans’ solitary victory.

In the earlier meetings during the competition, Multan won the first game by 52 runs whereas the second match was affected due to rain and eventually called off.

Players to watch out for:

Rilee Rossouw (Multan Sultans)

Rilee Rossouw has been a consistent performer for the Sultans in the competition where he currently has the best average amongst all players—47.25. The left-hander also registered the highest score in the PSL 2020 by any Multan player where he scored a century in the match against Quetta Gladiators.

Babar Azam (Karachi Kings)

Babar Azam is most sought-after player in the shortest form of the game in the world. Currently, the stylish right-handed batsman is the leading run-getter in the competition with 335 runs in nine innings with the best of 78.

Venue: National Stadium Karachi

Match start time: 1500 hrs PST

Multan Sultans squad:

Shan Masood (captain), Adam Lyth, Ali Shafique, Bilawal Bhatti, Brendan Taylor, Imran Tahir, Joe Denly, Junaid Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Muhammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara, Rilee Rossouw, Rohail Nazir, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique

Karachi Kings squad:

Imad Wasim (captain), Aamer Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Awais Zia, Babar Azam, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sharjeel Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Usama Mir, Waqas Maqsood, Wayne Parnell