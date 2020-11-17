PSL 2020 final preview: Karachi, Lahore compete in nail-biting finale

Match will be played at National Stadium, Karachi on Tuesday

The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will conclude on Tuesday with the grand finale between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

The contest

will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi under the floodlights where

both teams will battle it out for the ultimate glory.

Karachi are

coming in the match after beating Multan Sultans in the qualifier after a

nail-biting contest which was decided in the Super Over.

On the

other hand, Lahore are coming in the match after beating Peshawar Zalmi by five

wickets in the eliminator one and then went on to defeat Sultans in eliminator

two on Sunday by 25 runs.

Road to the

playoffs:

Kings made

it through to the playoffs after finishing second on the league table with 11

points after 10 matches.

Imad

Wasim-led unit registered five wins in the competition—two against Peshawar

Zalmi and one each against Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United and Lahore.

Qalandars made

it to the playoffs for the first time in the history of PSL after finishing on

the third spot with 10 points.

Sohail

Akhtar-led unit registered five wins in the tournament—two against Gladiators,

one each against Karachi, Multan and Peshawar.

Head-to-Head

Both teams

have competed 10 times previously in the history of PSL where Karachi have a

superior record with six wins compared to Qalandars’ four.

In the two

matches during the PSL 2020, both teams managed to win one each—Kings by 10

wickets and Lahore by eight wickets.

Players to

watch out for:

Babar Azam (Karachi Kings)



Babar Azam is undoubtedly the most lethal batsman in the world in the shortest format of the game. The right-hander is having an outstanding tournament where he is pretty much certain to finish as the leading scorer after managing 410 runs. Azam also likes playing against Qalandars where he is the franchise’s top scorer with 265 runs in eight outings at an average of 37.85. Therefore, the team management will be hoping to see another stellar performance from their star man at the grandest stage of all.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars)



Shaheen Shah Afridi has emerged as the spearhead of the Lahore Qalandars bowling lineup, despite being aged just 20. The left-arm pacer is having an excelled campaign where he is tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps to his name. Shaheen looked uncomfortable during the second eliminator but came back to complete his full quota of four overs. Qalandars team management will be hoping that their star performer will not only stay fit during the full course of the match but also rise up to the occasion on the night where it will matter the most.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Match start time: 2000 hrs PST

Karachi Kings squad:

Imad Wasim

(captain), Aamer Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Awais Zia, Babar Azam, Cameron Delport,

Chadwick Walton, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper),

Sharjeel Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Usama Mir, Waqas

Maqsood, Wayne Parnell

Lahore Qalandars squad:

Sohail

Akhtar (captain), Abid Ali, Ben Dunk (wicketkeeper), Dane Vilas, David Wiese,

Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Farzan Raja, Haris Rauf, Jaahid Ali, Maaz Khan,

Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Salman Ali Agha, Samit Patel, Shaheen Shah

Afridi, Tamim Iqbal, Usman Khan Shinwari, Chris Lynn, Salman Butt, Salman

Irshad, Seekkuge Prasanna