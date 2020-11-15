PSL 2020 Eliminator preview: Qalandars, Sultans battle for final spot

The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is edging closer to its conclusion when Lahore Qalandars will face Multan Sultans in the second eliminator at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

Qalandars are coming on the back of an impressive five-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi in the eliminator one on Saturday whereas Sultans will be looking to bounce back after suffering a heartbreaking Super Over defeat against the Kings in the qualifier.

Head-to-Head:

Both teams have faced off six times in completed matches before in the history of the PSL and emerged victorious on three occasions each.

In the earlier matches in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich T20 league, Sultans won the first game by five wickets whereas Qalandars triumph in the second fixture by a nine-wicket margin.

Players to watch out for:

Mohammad Hafeez (Lahore Qalandars)

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is undoubtedly in the batting form of his life. The right-hander was once again in sublime form during tough circumstances on Saturday and played a match-winning knock of 74 not out off just 46 balls. That performance made Hafeez Lahore’s leading run-getter in the PSL 2020 with 291 runs to his name. Therefore, the team management will be hoping to see more of the same performance from the veteran star in the much-awaited encounter on Sunday.

Imran Tahir (Multan Sultans)

Imran Tahir is one of the most successful leg-spinner currently playing in T20 league cricket. The right-arm leggie always finds a way to be successful in tough conditions and he did just that during the qualifier against the Kings where he finished with outstanding figures of one for 22. Tahir currently has 11 wickets to his name in nine matches with an impressive economy-rate of 6.71 and the Sultans team management will be hoping for another brilliant performance from their star spinner.

Venue: National Stadium Karachi

Match start time: 2000 hrs PST

Lahore Qalandars squad:

Sohail Akhtar (captain), Abid Ali, Ben Dunk (wicketkeeper), Dane Vilas, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Farzan Raja, Haris Rauf, Jaahid Ali, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Salman Ali Agha, Samit Patel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tamim Iqbal, Usman Khan Shinwari, Chris Lynn, Salman Butt, Salman Irshad, Seekkuge Prasanna

Multan Sultans squad:

Shan Masood (captain), Adam Lyth, Ali Shafique, Bilawal Bhatti, Brendan Taylor, Imran Tahir, Joe Denly, Junaid Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Muhammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara, Rilee Rossouw, Rohail Nazir, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique