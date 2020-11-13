PSL 2020 Eliminator preview: Qalandars, Zalmi to battle for survival

Fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to resume after a gap of 230 days with the playoffs on Saturday.

The second match of the second-stage will be an eliminator between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

Qalandars are taking part in the playoffs for the first time after four seasons of disappointment as they managed to finish in the top-four—on third position with 10 points after 10 matches.

On the other hand, Zalmi had a rather mixed campaign as they finished on the fourth spot with nine points.

Head-to-Head:

Both teams have already faced off 10 times in the past where Zalmi have a far superior record with eight wins compared to Qalandars’ just two.

In the previous games earlier in the PSL 2020, Peshawar won the first one by 16 runs whereas Lahore emerged victorious in the second match by five-wicket margin.

Players to watch out for:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars)

Shaheen Shah Afridi is undoubtedly Pakistan’s brightest talent in the bowling department. The left-arm pacer is having an outstanding PSL 2020 where he is the second-highest wicket-taker with 13 scalps to his name in nine outings. Therefore, the Qalandars’ team management will be hoping to see their star performers rise to the occasion and produce the goods on the day where it will matter the most.

Wahab Riaz (Peshawar Zalmi)

Wahab Riaz is perhaps the most improved fast-bowler in white-ball cricket over the course of last five years. The left-armer is the leading wicket-taker for Zalmi in the PSL 2020 with 11 scalps to his name in nine matches and has time and again produced the goods, especially in the latter stages of the contest. Therefore, Peshawar’s team management will be hoping to see Riaz—who is now their captain as well—once again shine and take the team home in the knockout contest on Saturday.

Venue: National Stadium Karachi

Match start time: 1930 hrs PST

Lahore Qalandars squad:

Sohail Akhtar (captain), Abid Ali, Ben Dunk (wicketkeeper), Dane Vilas, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Farzan Raja, Haris Rauf, Jaahid Ali, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Salman Ali Agha, Samit Patel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tamim Iqbal, Usman Khan Shinwari, Chris Lynn, Salman Butt, Salman Irshad, Seekkuge Prasanna

Peshawar Zalmi squad:

Wahab Riaz (captain), Aamir Ali, Adil Amin, Carlos Brathwaite, Faf Du Plessis, Haider Ali, Hardus Vilijoen, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Saqib Mahmood, Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Amin, Yasir Shah, Aamir Khan, Liam Dawson, Tom Banton, Lewis Gregory, Hammad Azam