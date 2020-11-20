Friday, November 20, 2020  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Cricket

PM Khan invites Afghanistan cricket team to tour Pakistan

The 68-year-old heaped praise on cricketers from war-torn country

Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA
Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PM Khan invites Afghanistan cricket team to tour Pakistan

Photo Courtesy: ACB/ Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited the Afghanistan cricket team to tour Pakistan in the near future.

The 68-year-old made the request in a meeting with the Afghanistan Cricket Board officials and the team during his one-day visit of the country on Thursday.

During the summit, Khan was presented a cricket bat signed by the players as a token of hospitality.

PM Khan said that the Pakistan nation will be delighted to see the Afghan players perform in their country, adding that the Afghan cricketers have a bright future ahead of them.

The premier went on to praise the cricketers from war-torn country who according to him have earned fame in a short space of time.

Imran Khan Pakistan
 
