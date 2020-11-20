PM Khan invites Afghanistan cricket team to tour Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited the Afghanistan cricket team to tour Pakistan in the near future.

The 68-year-old made the request in a meeting with the Afghanistan Cricket Board officials and the team during his one-day visit of the country on Thursday.

During the summit, Khan was presented a cricket bat signed by the players as a token of hospitality.

ACB chairman @Farhan_YusEfzai and Afghanistan National Team welcomed Pakistan Prime Minister H.E @ImranKhanPTI and presented him a cricket bat as token of hospitality as well as reflect Afghanistan's desire and passion for cricket pic.twitter.com/ibapb93Bsq — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) November 19, 2020

PM Khan said that the Pakistan nation will be delighted to see the Afghan players perform in their country, adding that the Afghan cricketers have a bright future ahead of them.

The premier went on to praise the cricketers from war-torn country who according to him have earned fame in a short space of time.