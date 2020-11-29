Sunday, November 29, 2020  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Philips powers New Zealand to West Indies T20I series win

Hosts register 72-run win in the second fixture

Posted: Nov 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Philips powers New Zealand to West Indies T20I series win

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

New Zealand registered a 72-run win over West Indies in the second T20I at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

The hosts now have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Glenn Philips’ blistering knock led the side to 238-3. The 23-year-old made history as he become the fastest New Zealand batsman to score a T20I century.

The right-hander raised his bat for a ton he completed off just 46 deliveries, one less than Colin Munro’s 47 balls, and went on to score 108 from 51 balls with the help of 10 boundaries and eight maximums.

He put on a 184-run partnership for the third wicket with Devon Conway who remained unbeaten on 65 from 37 balls with four boundaries and four sixes to his name.

Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen and Kieron Pollard made picked up a wicket each for the visitors.

The Kiwis put on a disciplined performance with the ball to restrict the Windies to 166-9 in their 20 overs.

Pollard was the top scorer with 28 from 15 balls with four sixes whereas while Keemo Paul, Shimron Hetmyer and Andre Fletcher made 26, 25 and 20 respectively.

Kylie Jamieson and Mitchell Santner bagged two wickets for the hosts.

