Cricket

PCB introduces whistleblower policy to combat cricket corruption

It was approved in the governing board’s meeting

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB

Any PCB employee, official, player or support personnel can now become a whistleblower if they wish to report corruption, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided with a new whistleblower policy.

According to a statement by the cricket’s governing body on its website, the policy, aimed to tackle corruption and player dishonesty, was given the approval in the 59th Board of Governors meeting.

“Any person who becomes aware of any matter or behaviour that may amount to Whistleblower Information can report the same to the Chief Operating Officer via email (whistle@pcb.com.pk) along with complete details, including supporting documents and evidence,” the statement read. “While the PCB has assured it will keep the identity of the whistleblower and contents of the report confidential, and will also protect the whistleblower from any form of detriment, including discrimination, harassment or retaliation as a consequence of the disclosure.”

PCB’s COO Salman Naseer has instructed stakeholders to exercise caution when reporting others under the policy as it may have serious repercussions for the other’s reputation and career.

“Stakeholders represent a valuable source of information that can be utilised to identify a potential problem and to deal with it before it causes significant damage to PCB or its stakeholders.

“While we are encouraging stakeholders in good faith to share information with evidence and supporting documents, we expect them to exercise this opportunity responsibly as any malicious or frivolous report can destroy the reputation and careers of honest, hardworking and promising individuals.”

He said that any person who is found guilty of misleading the cricket board for personal gains and benefits on purpose will be subjected to strict disciplinary action.

