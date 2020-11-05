Thursday, November 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1442
Cricket

PCB urges players, staff members to follow Covid-19 protocols ‘religiously’

Balochistan’s Bismillah Khan has reportedly tested positive for the pathogen

Nov 5, 2020
SAMAA
Nov 5, 2020
PCB urges players, staff members to follow Covid-19 protocols ‘religiously’

Photo Courtesy: PCB/ Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Director – High Performance Nadeem Khan has urged players and staff to follow the protocols regarding coronavirus ‘religiously’ after one player was confirmed of contracting the pathogen in the recent round of testing in the ongoing edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Balochistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Bismillah Khan has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

The left-handed batsman could not take the field on the third and fourth day of their match against Southern Punjab at the National Stadium in Karachi because of high fever.

The PCB, in a press release issued on Wednesday, confirmed that a player has been tested positive for coronavirus and he is now observing self-isolation.

The confirmation by the cricket board about a positive Covid-19 case raised concerns about the immediate future of the competition as all the teams are staying at the same hotel in Karachi.

However, the press release confirmed that all no other players or staff members has been tested positive and the tournament will go ahead as per schedule.

Khan was quoted in the statement issued by the PCB where he urged the players and staff member to follow the biosecure bubble protocols in order to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the competition.

“Like any ongoing professional sport, Covid-19 and cricket also has to co-exist until such time that an effective vaccine is developed,” he said. “Keeping this in view, as well as the future of Pakistan cricket and wellbeing of cricketers, the PCB has put in place robust Covid-19 Protocols. These protocols are very closely aligned to international standards and global sport events that will ensure event continuity without compromising the health and safety of the participants.”

He continued by saying: “The PCB understands domestic cricket is being played under difficult circumstances and fully appreciates the support of all involved, it is also appropriate that we remind all involved to religiously follow the PCB Covid-19 Protocols, which will guarantee their health and safety as well as all those around them.”

Coronavirus COVID-19 Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board pakistan cricket team Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
 
