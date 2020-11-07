Saturday, November 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

PCB offers high-performance centre job to Younis Khan: reports

Cricket board approaches celebrated player for high performance role

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
PCB offers high-performance centre job to Younis Khan: reports

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly offered a full-time role of the head of National High Performance Centre (NHPC) to legendary batsman Younis Khan, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The report stated that the offer was made to the 42-year-old in addition to his role as batting consultant.

It is the third time that the cricket board has approached the Mardan-born batsman for a position.

Earlier, they failed to avail the services of Khna for the National Cricket Academy (NCA) whereas their plan of signing him as the team’s head coach of the U19 side also could not pan out.

However, the World T20 winning captain was appointed as the batting mentor the England tour. 

The report further stated that the two parties could not get on board due to the financial strains and the conditions mentioned in the contract.

It is believed that Younis wanted to have a broader scope for the job and a say in the team’s selection process.

