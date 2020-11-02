Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
PCB chief announces major development on possible England tour

Green Caps invited Three Lions for limited-overs fixtures in January

SAMAA
Posted: Nov 2, 2020
Photo: AFP

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani has said that England will not be sending its main team for a short limited-overs series planned for 2021.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed earlier that they were invited for a short limited-overs tour in early 2021 by their PCB counterparts.

The ECB had also stated that it remain steadfast in its commitment to bring international cricket back to the South Asian country.

The PCB chief, in a joint press conference with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani, said the England’s senior team will not visit Pakistan due to conflicting schedule.

“We are talking about short tours..not by their senior team,” he said while replying to a question regarding the possible tour. “They will be in Sri Lanka but it is important from a country perspective, like the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) team which visited Pakistan, is that we get another visit. We have got two important tours coming up in 2021 and 2022 with Australia first and then England.”

The 75-year-old further went on to say the short tours can send powerful message that Pakistan can host international cricket on the home soil.

“The messages which go through these visits are very powerful,” he said. “We are very thankful to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and now Zimbabwe for sending their main teams. There can’t be a more powerful message that each one of them has said that they are comfortable with the security arrangements. They are comfortable with how we are handling the bio-security arrangements,” he said.

Pakistan became the second country to host a men’s international series after England after cricketing activities resumed from coronavirus break. They are currently hosting Zimbabwe for three ODIs and three T20Is.

