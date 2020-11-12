Thursday, November 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

PCB appoints Younis Khan as national team’s batting coach

Former batsman to serve in role till T20 World Cup 2022

Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PCB appoints Younis Khan as national team’s batting coach

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed legendary batsman Younis Khan as the batting coach of the national team till the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The news was announced by the cricket board in a press release on Thursday morning.

“The PCB today confirmed the appointment of former captain Younis Khan as batting coach of the Pakistan men’s national cricket team until, at least, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022,” read the statement.

The 42-year-old recently worked with the national team as a batting consultant during the tour of England.

It was also stated in the press release that Younis, when not travelling with the national team, “will be based at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance in Karachi as a batting coach.”

PCB CEO Wasim Khan believes that having someone like Younis will help Pakistan cricket because of his knowledge of the game.

“I am delighted that Younis will now be with for, at least, the next two years as our batting coach,” he said. “The feedback we received about Younis’ impact in a short period of time in England was excellent. His work ethics, commitment and knowledge are second to none, and I am confident that his appointment will benefit a number of talented batsmen who have either recently broken into the national side or are knocking on the door of international cricket.”

Younis led Pakistan to a famous ICC World T20 triumph in 2009 in England. He scored 10,099 runs at an average of more than 52 in 118 Tests; 7,249 runs in 265 ODIs and 442 runs in 25 T20Is.

Former off-spinner Arshad Khan was also appointed as the bowling coach of the Pakistan women’s team for one year.

The 49-year-old represented the Green Caps in nine Tests and 58 ODIs where he managed to claim 88 wickets in total.





