PCB appoints first female governing board member

Alia Zafar inducted on the position for three year

Posted: Nov 10, 2020
Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday appointed Alia Zafar as the first female independent member of its board of governors.

She has been appointed on the position for three years.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, in a statement, welcomed her appointment.

“I welcome the newly-appointed independent members to the BoG, especially Ms Alia Zafar, the first female independent member, which is a giant step forward in enhancing the PCB’s governance structure,” he was quoted saying in a press release.

Alia Zafar has an MBA and a Master of Arts degrees along with certifications and diplomas in learning, innovation and social entrepreneurs from Germany and INSEAD France.

Moreover, she has worked for different banks and companies including UNDP, USAID, Aga Khan Foundation.

She has also worked as a HR specialist with experience in capacity-building, corporate governance, organisational design and performance evaluation Captain of School Cricket Team.

