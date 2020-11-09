Monday, November 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

PCB decides to appoint Babar Azam as Test captain: reports

Star batsman enjoying full cooperation from board’s top officials

SAMAA |
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly decided to appoint star batsman Babar Azam as the Test captain.

Sources close to the matter have stated that the Lahore-born batsman will lead the Green Caps across all three formats till 2023 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup.

It is believed that Babar, who is already leading the ODI and T20I sides, has agreed to become the captain of the national team in the five-day format as well and the board’s top officials have assured full cooperation with him .

The final announcement regarding the captaincy will be made after approval by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

Babar has represented Pakistan in 29 Tests in his career where he has managed to score 2,045 runs at an average of 45.44, which included five centuries and 15 fifties.

Babar Azam Cricket Pakistan
 
