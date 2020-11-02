Pakistan women footballers undergo week-long training camp

The week-long women’s national team training camp came to an end in Lahore on Sunday.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), in its press release, mentioned that 30 players took part in the camp which began on October 26 in Lahore.

It was the first time in almost seven years that the women’s national side gathered for a training camp where the aim was to regather the side after years of inactivity and turmoil.

The camp also sought to kick-start the revival of the national women’s side in view of next year’s Asian Football Confederation (AFC) women’s competitions.

The training camp was held under the supervision of PFF’s National Technical Director Daniel Limones. He was assisted by fellow coaches Qibtia Jamshed Butt, Mohsin-ul-Hasnain and Khurram Shehzad.

Limones, as quoted by PFF in its statement, said that the training camp helped achieve the objectives of regathering the national side.

He said that the camps should be held more often as it would improve the team set up and improve the performance of the side.