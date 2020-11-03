Tuesday, November 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Live Blog: Williams, Raza push Zimbabwe closer to 250-run mark

Rawalpindi hosts the dead rubber third ODI

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Live Blog: Williams, Raza push Zimbabwe closer to 250-run mark

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Update: Williams and Raza are putting Zimbabwe in a more than decent performance as the visitors reach 232 for the loss of five wickets after 45 overs.

Meanwhile, Hasnain’s Pakistan Super League franchise Quetta Gladiators have congratulated him for his maiden five-wicket haul in international cricket.

Update: Mohammad Hasnain once again proved his worth with his first five-wicket haul in international cricket.

Great bowling performance from the youngster.

Zimbabwe: 181-5 (38 overs)

Update: Williams is on the move and has completed his second consecutive half-century as Zimbabwe reach 135-4 in 31 overs.

Seems like they are well on track for a 250-plus total.

Update: Another big wicket for Mohammad Hasnain who removed in form Taylor.

The right-hander went back to the pavilion after scoring 56 off 68 balls.

Zimbabwe: 107-4 (25.1 overs)

Update: Zimbabwe reach 90 after 22 overs.

Update: Brendon Taylor and Sean Williams lead helped the visitors reach 62-3 at the end of 15 overs.

Update: Zimbabwe have been clearly unraveled by losing their three top-order batsman. They were 23-3 in 10 overs.

A cricket fan is just sitting back and watching the Zimbabwe batting lineup unravel.

There is a question regarding the absence of Naseem Shah from the side.

WICKET: Brian Chari becomes the pacer’s third victim as he is bowled for nine.

Zimbabwe: 22-3 (7.2 overs)

Update: Zimbabwe are in all sorts of trouble as they were 10-2 in five overs

WICKET: Second wicket falls for the visitors as Craig Ervine falls to Mohammad Hasnain for one.

Zimbabwe: 4-2 (3.4 overs)

Zimbabwe Cricket’s decision of making Chamu Chibhabha as irked many fans who are clearly disappointed with recent string of his poor performances.

A cricket fan has poked fun at Zimbabwe’s confident decision to bat in the fixture.

A Zimbabwe fan believes Zimbabwe the opening pair of captain Chamu Chibhabha and Brian Chari are not doing good for the team.

WICKET: Mohammad Hasnain dismisses Zimbabwe captain Chamu Chibhabha for a duck.

Zimbabwe: 0-1 (1.3 overs)

Sports journalist Mirza Iqbal Baig has also shared similar views of the PCB selection policies.

A Shoaib Akhtar fan, giving the example of Usman Qadir, questioned the Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision of not including players in the matches despite picking them in the squads.

Many Pakistan cricketers have played with each other in the national and domestic Under-19 teams. A cricket fan recalls what Musa Khan said in an answer to former cricketer Ramiz Raja’s question of playing with Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Playing XI:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Muhammad Musa

Zimbabwe: Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor (wicketkeeper), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Tendai Chisoro, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Khushdil Shah becomes the third Pakistan player to make his ODI in the ongoing series. Watch the clip of the youngster receiving his cap before the dead rubber fixture.

The Chevrons have opted to bat after winning the toss.

Pacer Faheem Ashraf will not be part of today’s fixture as food poisoning has ruled him out of the game.

The hosts have a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series and will be looking to complete the clean-sweep over the hosts.

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the third ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi

Cricket Pakistan zimbabwe
 
