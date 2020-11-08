Sunday, November 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan win T20I series against Zimbabwe

Hosts register eight-wicket win over Chevrons in second fixture

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan win T20I series against Zimbabwe

Photo: AFP

Update: Pakistan chase 135-run target against Zimbabwe in the second T20I with eight wickets to spare in 15.1 overs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series.

WICKET: A hook shot proves to be Babar’s downfall as he is caught at third man off Muzarabani’s bowling for 51.

Pakistan: 110-2 (12.4 overs)

A well-deserved 50 for Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Haider Ali has reached his half-century.

Update: The hosts are cruising towards the 135-run target. They were 64-1 in eight overs with Babar Azam and Haider Ali at the crease.

Babar Azam and Haider Ali will be looking to anchor the side in chase of 135-run target.

Pakistan 26-1 in four overs.

Sports journalist Najeeb-ul-Hasnain recalls Fakhar Zaman’s performances.

WICKET: Fakhar Zaman falls for five as he is taken by Elton Chigumbura off Blessing Muzarabani’s bowling.

Pakistan: 10-1 (2.1 overs)

Pakistan come out to bat as captain Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman will open the innings.

Update: Three-wicket hauls by pacer Haris Rauf and spinner Usman Qadir helped Pakistan restrict Zimbabwe to 134-7 in 20 overs.

WICKET: Third wicket for Haris Rauf as he gets Donald Tiripano caught for 17

Zimbabwe: 120-7 (18.3 overs)

Faizan Najeeb of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators highlights the legacy reminds that legendary spinner Abdul Qadir — like his son Usman — used googlies as his preferred weapon.

Samaa TV’s Shoaib Jatt highlights qualities for a good leg spinner.

Sports journalist Zainab Abbas hails Usman Qadir’s ability to bowl googlies.

Update: Zimbabwe were 96-6 at the end of 15 overs

Television show host Fahad Qureshi has heaped praise on Usman Qadir’s bowling performance in today’s game.

WICKET: Zimbabwe slump to 90-6 as Usman Qadir has Elton Chigumbura stumped for 18.

Zimbabwe: 90-6 (14 overs)

Another cricket fan wants Pakistan to dismiss Zimbabwe without even 100 on the board.

A cricket lover has some concern for Usman Qadir’s future in the side.

Update: A poor display with the bat so far by Zimbabwe as they finish their 10 overs at 66-5.

WICKET: What a game Usman Qadir has been having as he dismisses danger-man Wesley Madhevere LBW for 22-ball 24.

Zimbabwe: 66-5 (9.4 overs)

WICKET: Fourth down for Zimbabwe as Usman Qadir sends Sikandar Raza to the pavilion for 10

Zimbabwe: 65-4 (9.2 overs)

Abdur Rouf Khan, a former cricketer, has some words of criticism for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Update: Pakistan on top as Zimbabwe were reeling at 38-3 at the end of five overs.

WICKET: The Chevrons are in deep trouble as Sean Williams is cleaned up for 13 by Faheem Ashraf.

Zimbabwe: 38-3 (4.5 overs)

WICKET: Haris Rauf with his second wickets as captain Chamu Chibhabha goes for 15 after being caught out.

Zimbabwe: 30-2 (3.3 overs)

Update: A 15-run over by Mohammad Hasnain brings Zimbabwe right back in it.

WICKET: Haris Rauf takes the big wicket of Brendan Taylor who is caught for three

Zimbabwe: 5-1 (1.3 overs)

Sports journalist Saleem Khaliq mentions the department on which the Green Caps have to work on

RECORD ALERT !!!!

Here are the playing XI for two teams

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor (wicketkeeper), Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

The hosts have won the toss and elected to field

Babar Azam’s side have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and will be playing to win the series tonight.

Hello and welcome to the live blogs of the second T20I between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
