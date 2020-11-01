Sunday, November 1, 2020  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Live Blog – Zimbabwe set Pakistan 207-run target in second ODI

Chevrons dismissed for 206 in 45.1 overs in Rawalpindi

Posted: Nov 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Live Blog – Zimbabwe set Pakistan 207-run target in second ODI

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Zimbabwe have set a 207-run target for Pakistan to win the second ODI in Rawalpindi.

WICKET: Musa Khan returns with figures of 2-21 in 6.1 overs on debut as he cleans up Carl Mumbai for 11.

Zimbabwe: 206 all out (45.1 overs)

Update: The Chevrons were 206-9 in 45 overs

WICKET: Blessing Muzarabai becomes Imad Wasim’s first victim as he is clean bowled for 17 by the left-armer.

Zimbabwe: 198-9 (43.4 overs)

Update: Pakistan bowlers have put Zimbabwe out of their element as the visitors were 175-8 at the end of 40 overs.

WICKET: Iftikhar Ahmed completes his five-wicket haul as Sean Williams departs for 75 after being taken by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Zimbabwe: 171-8 (37.2 overs)

Update: Pakistan on top in the second ODI as they were 157-7 in 35 overs with Sean Williams and Carl Mumba at the crease.

Statistician Israr Hashmi has some interesting trivia about Iftikhar Ahmed

WICKET: Iftikhar Ahmed picks his fourth wicket as he traps Tendai Chisoro leg before

Zimbabwe: 150-7 (33.4 overs)

WICKET: Sikandar Raza is caught and bowled by Iftikhar Ahmed for two.

Zimbabwe: 142-6 (31.4 overs)

Update: Things are not looking good for the visitors as they are reeling at 139-5 at the end of 30 overs.

WICKET: Another wicket for off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed as Wesley Madhevere is caught by substitute Fakhar Zaman for 10.

Zimbabwe: 139-5 (29.2 overs)

WICKET: A much-needed wicket for Pakistan as centurion from the first ODI Brendan Taylor is caught from the bowling of Iftikhar Ahmed for 36.

Zimbabwe: 120-4 (25.1 overs)

Update: That’s the halfway mark. Zimbabwe were 120-3 in 25 overs with Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams at the crease.

Sean Williams and Brendan Taylor have put on a crucial 50-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

A cricket fan has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to organise more fixtures for lower-ranked teams for boosting competition

Update: Zimbabwe are scoring boundaries more frequently since Sean Williams arrived at the crease. They are 100-3 in 20 overs

WICKET: Faheem Ashraf gets his name in the wicket taker’s list as he dismisses Brian Chari caught out for 25.

Zimbabwe: 59-3 (15.4 overs)

Update: Zimbabwe were 58-2 at the end of 15 overs with veteran Brendan Taylor and Brian Chari at the crease.

Sports journalist Mirza Iqbal Baig has questions regarding the team selection of Faheem Ashraf in today’s match.

Since the cricket in Rawalpindi lacks too much action, let’s look at a Shahid Afridi fan, who is still hoping to see the veteran all-rounder return to the national team, roughly 4 years after playing his last match for Pakistan.

Update: The Chevron were batting at scoring rate of 3.90 per over as they were 39-0 at the end of 10 overs.

WICKET: A perfect start to Musa Khan’s ODI career as he cleans up Craig Ervine for three.

Zimbabwe: 27-2 (8.4 overs)

Stats alert regarding Aleem Dar

WICKET: The Chevrons lose their first as captain Chamu Chibhabha departs after nicking one to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan off Haris Rauf’s bowling. He made six off eight deliveries.

Zimbabwe: 18-1 (5.1 overs)

Update: Zimbawe were 18-0 at the end of five overs.

Zilla says he no expectations from the Zimbabwe side in today’s match

Munna believes Musa Khan was brought to international stage at an early stage.

Murad says the hosts should not force fast-bowler Haris Rauf to be a new-ball bowler.

Musa Khan says it has been an honour for him to represent his country.

Haider Ali has said that he wants to start his ODI career on a high just like he did in the T20Is.

St. Aubrun believes paceman Faheem Ashraf and spinner Iftikhar Ahmed will be excluded from the side in the future if they fail to live up to expectation in today’s game.

ESPNcricinfo has an interesting trivia regarding left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi

Record alert: Aleem Dar has set the record for supervising the most number of ODI match as he calls his 210th fixture.

Here are the playing XIs:

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Musa Khan.

Zimbabwe: Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor (wicketkeeper), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Tendai Chisoro, Carl Mumba, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Two debutants for Pakistan as batsman Haider Ali and paceman Musa Khan get their caps.

Update: Zimbabwe have won the toss and elected to bat.

There is one change to the Pakistan squad as injured Haris Sohail has been replaced with young batsman Haider Ali

Babar Azam’s side have a 1-0 lead in the three-match following their 26-run win in the series opener on Friday.

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the second Pakistan-Zimbabwe ODI in Rawalpindi

Cricket Pakistan zimbabwe
 
