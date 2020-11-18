Pakistan to tour England in 2021 for ODI, T20I series

Pakistan cricket team will travel to England for three-match ODI and as many T20Is in the summer of 2021.

The development was confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board in a press release on Wednesday.

The Green Caps will face England in ODIs at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Lord’s Cricket Ground in London and Edgbaston in Birmingham on 8, 10 and 13 July, 2021.

The 20-over contests will be played on 16th, 18th and 20th July at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Headingley in Leeds and Old Trafford in Manchester.

The 50-over contests will be a part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup Super League which also serves as a qualifier for the next 50-over World Cup.

The press release also confirmed that the Men in Green will face Afghanistan and South Africa in the other two ICC World Cup Super League away series whereas the side is also scheduled to host New Zealand and West Indies in October and December, 2021.

Pakistan are currently placed sixth in the ICC ODI rankings behind England, India, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.