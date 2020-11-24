Tuesday, November 24, 2020  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan squad arrives in Christchurch for 46-day New Zealand tour

Green Caps will face Kiwis in three T20Is, two Tests

Posted: Nov 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Pakistan squad arrives in Christchurch for 46-day New Zealand tour

Photo Courtesy: PCB/ Twitter

Pakistan cricket team has arrived in Christchurch for their 46-day tour of New Zealand on Tuesday.

The 34-member squad, which is led by star batsman Babar Azam, is now divided into four different groups, will now stay in isolation in a bio-secure bubble for 14 days.

The players and staff members will be tested for the first time on November 25 and if the results return negative, they will be allowed to start training in the bubble.

The Men in Green will face the Black Caps in three T20Is and two Tests, starting with a 20-over contest on December 18.

