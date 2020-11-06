Friday, November 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1442
Cricket

Pakistan rest Shadab Khan for first Zimbabwe T20I

He is recovering from injury sustained during a practice match

Posted: Nov 6, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Pakistan rest Shadab Khan for first Zimbabwe T20I

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCBMedia/Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that all-rounder Shadab Khan will not take part in the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Saturday. 

The leg-spinner has been advised rest by the medical team as he is recovering from a leg injury which he sustained during a practice match, the PCB said in a press release.

He was not part of the Pakistan side which won the three-match ODI series against the Chevrons.

The decision to include the 22-year-old in the remaining T20I games will be taken later.

