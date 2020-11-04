Pakistan release three players from limited-overs squad

Pakistan on Tuesday released batsmen Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Sohail from the limited-overs squad against Zimbabwe.

Their departure comes following the conclusion of the three-match ODI series.

Imam scored 111 runs at an average of 37 with a half-century to his name in the three matches whereas Sohail, who was ruled out of the second and third game, played a vital 71-run knock in the series opener.

Abid scored 43 runs in two fixtures at an average of 21.50.

The remaining 19 players, on the other hand, will be taking part in the three-match T20I series in Rawalpindi. The matches will be played on November 7, 8 and 10 respectively.