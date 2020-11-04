Wednesday, November 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan release three players from limited-overs squad

Batting trio’s departure comes after ODI series conclusion

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan release three players from limited-overs squad

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan on Tuesday released batsmen Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Sohail from the limited-overs squad against Zimbabwe.

Their departure comes following the conclusion of the three-match ODI series.

Imam scored 111 runs at an average of 37 with a half-century to his name in the three matches whereas Sohail, who was ruled out of the second and third game, played a vital 71-run knock in the series opener.

Abid scored 43 runs in two fixtures at an average of 21.50.   

The remaining 19 players, on the other hand, will be taking part in the three-match T20I series in Rawalpindi. The matches will be played on November 7, 8 and 10 respectively.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan zimbabwe
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Zimbabwe, Cricket, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020, PAKvZIM, #PAKvZIM, Zimbabwe tour of Pakistan, Zimbabwe tour of Pakistan 2020, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI series, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI series 2020, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20I series, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20I series 2020,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PCB chief announces major development on possible England tour
PCB chief announces major development on possible England tour
Zimbabwe beat Pakistan to avoid ODI series whitewash
Zimbabwe beat Pakistan to avoid ODI series whitewash
Iftikhar, Babar help Pakistan seal ODI series win against Zimbabwe
Iftikhar, Babar help Pakistan seal ODI series win against Zimbabwe
Haris, Shaheen star as Pakistan win first Zimbabwe ODI
Haris, Shaheen star as Pakistan win first Zimbabwe ODI
Pakistan announce squad for first Zimbabwe ODI
Pakistan announce squad for first Zimbabwe ODI
Pakistan make three changes in squad for third Zimbabwe ODI
Pakistan make three changes in squad for third Zimbabwe ODI
Prison sentences for corrupt cricketers under PCB's new draft law
Prison sentences for corrupt cricketers under PCB’s new draft law
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Farhat, Sarfaraz, Fawad star in second round matches
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Farhat, Sarfaraz, Fawad star in second round matches
Pakistan to host bilateral hockey series, Asian tournaments
Pakistan to host bilateral hockey series, Asian tournaments
Faf du Plessis joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2020 playoffs
Faf du Plessis joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2020 playoffs
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.