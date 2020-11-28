Pakistan, New Zealand agree to ease coronavirus isolation rules for cricketers

The cricketing boards of Pakistan and New Zealand have reportedly agreed to ease isolation rules for their players and support staff members that have tested negative in succession for the novel coronavirus.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan team are in New Zealand country to play three T20Is and two five-day matches.

The Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have reportedly granted permission to allow the players and staff members of their teams to visit the stadiums next to the team hotel and roam around in the their balconies during specific timings.

They will also be allowed to hold conversations with each other.

The Pakistan Cricket Board have also requested New Zealand to allow its players to start training ahead of the scheduled date. It also awaits the result of the six players that were initially tested positive for the pathogen.

The squad are scheduled to undergo another coronavirus test on November 30.

At this moment, at least seven players have been tested positive for the disease.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health had earlier said that the members of the touring Pakistan squad were seen violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for safety reasons.

In its “final warning” to the team, New Zealand said that the team would be sent back if found to violate the SOPs for the second time.