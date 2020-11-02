Pakistan make three changes in squad for third Zimbabwe ODI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe, which is to be played on Tuesday in Rawalpindi.

The Men in Green have already clinched the three-match series after winning the first two matches by 26 runs and six-wicket margin.

There have been three changes in the squad, which was announced by head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq on Monday for the final game of the 50-over series.

Young batsman Abdullah Shafique, left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar and young pacer Mohammad Hasnain has been included in the 15-member contingent.

The trio replaced veteran all-rounder Imad Wasim, middle-order batsman Abid Ali and pacer Haris Rauf.

Squad:

Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Musa Khan