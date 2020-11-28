Pakistan hockey legend Akhtar Rasool tests coronavirus positive: reports

Former Pakistan hockey captain Akhtar Rasool has reportedly test positive for coronavirus.

The former olympian and president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) was tested for the pathogen on Thursday and his result came back positive.

The two-time gold medal winner and three-time world cup winner is being treated at The University Of Lahore Teaching Hospital.

He has asked the fans to pray for his recovery.

The PHF officials have also prayed for the speedy recovery of the legend.