Saturday, November 28, 2020  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Hockey

Pakistan hockey legend Akhtar Rasool tests coronavirus positive: reports

Legend being treated at a Lahore medical facility

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan hockey legend Akhtar Rasool tests coronavirus positive: reports

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan hockey captain Akhtar Rasool has reportedly test positive for coronavirus.

The former olympian and president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) was tested for the pathogen on Thursday and his result came back positive.

The two-time gold medal winner and three-time world cup winner is being treated at The University Of Lahore Teaching Hospital.

He has asked the fans to pray for his recovery.

The PHF officials have also prayed for the speedy recovery of the legend.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Akhtar Rasool Coronavirus hockey Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Akhtar Rasool, Hockey, Coronavirus, Covid-19, Pakistan Hockey Federation, PHF,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shoaib Akhtar recalls physical altercation with Mohammad Asif
Shoaib Akhtar recalls physical altercation with Mohammad Asif
New Zealand confirms positive Covid-19 test of six Pakistan cricketers
New Zealand confirms positive Covid-19 test of six Pakistan cricketers
Football legend Diego Maradona passes away
Football legend Diego Maradona passes away
New Zealand bound Pakistan squad test negative for coronavirus
New Zealand bound Pakistan squad test negative for coronavirus
New Zealand’s healthy ministry warns Pakistan after coronavirus protocol violation
New Zealand’s healthy ministry warns Pakistan after coronavirus protocol violation
Another Pakistan cricketer in New Zealand tests coronavirus positive
Another Pakistan cricketer in New Zealand tests coronavirus positive
Wasim Akram pulls out of LPL 2020 over mother's health...
Wasim Akram pulls out of LPL 2020 over mother’s health condition
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of New Zealand tour
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of New Zealand tour
Pakistan squad arrives in Christchurch for 46-day New Zealand tour
Pakistan squad arrives in Christchurch for 46-day New Zealand tour
Babar opens up about failure in third ODI against Zimbabwe
Babar opens up about failure in third ODI against Zimbabwe
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.