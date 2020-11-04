Wednesday, November 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1442
Hockey

Pakistan hockey legend Abdul Rasheed Jr passes away

He was a World Cup, Olympic gold medal winner

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan hockey legend Abdul Rasheed Jr passes away

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s Olympic gold medal winning hockey player Abdul Rasheed Jr passed away at the age of 79.

President of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brigadier (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary General Muhammad Asif Bajwa have expressed grief over the legend’s demise.

Rasheed, who was one of the best centre-forwards of his time, was part of the side which won the 1971 world championships in Spain.

He then bagged the gold medal in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico and went on to win the silver and bronze medals in the 1972 and 1976 games in Germany and Canada respectively.

His funeral prayers will be held in Bannu.

