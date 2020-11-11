Pakistan drop Asad Shafiq from New Zealand tour squad

Veteran middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq has been dropped from the 30-member squad for the tour of New Zealand.

The right-handed batsman was under pressure after mixed form during the last two years where he could not register a single century in the five-day format in 18 innings, with six half-centuries to his name.

Head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq announced the 35-member squad at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday where he suggested that doors are not closed for Shafiq, who according to him can make his way back in the squad with good performances in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21.

“It was a tough decision,” he said. “But unfortunately Asad will miss out because of his poor form of late. Doors are not closed for anyone. We believe that he can surely make a comeback in the national team and the ongoing four-day competition will be a good opportunity for him.”

The Green Caps will face Kiwis in three T20Is and two Test matches in the series which will officially get underway from December 18, 2020 with a 20-over fixture in Auckland.

Squad:

Openers: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Zeeshan Malik

Middle-order batsmen: Babar Azam (captain), Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Butt, Khushdil Shah, Danish Azaiz, Mohammad Hafeez,

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain in Tests), Rohail Nazir, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Spinners: Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (vice-captain in T20Is), Usman Qadir, Yasir Shah, Zafar Gohar

Fast-bowlers: Amad Butt, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Musa, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz