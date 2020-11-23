Pakistan cricket team leaves for New Zealand tour

Babar Azam's side to play three T20Is, two Tests
Pakistan cricket team departed for their tour of New Zealand in early hours of Monday.
The Pakistan Cricket Board shared the pictures of the team’s departure on their Twitter account.
🇵🇰 ✈ 🇳🇿#HarHaalMainCricket #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/NUqmTb4gPK— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 23, 2020
Pakistan are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests during the tour.
The 20-over games will be played on December 18, 20 and 22 whereas the two Test matches are scheduled to be played on December 26 and January 3.