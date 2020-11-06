Pakistan Army, Wapda register convincing wins in national hockey championship

The 66th National Senior Hockey Championship in Rawalpindi began on Thursday with Pakistan Army and Wapda registering comfortable wins.

Pakistan Army registered a comfortable 9-1 victory over Pakistan Police in the opening game of the competition whereas Wapda brushed aside Punjab by 8-2.

Pakistan Navy sealed a 6-2 win against Port Qasim while National Bank of Pakistan handed a 4-2 defeat to Pakistan Air Force.

Mari Petroleum edged past Sui Southern Gas Company by 4-3 in a close contest.