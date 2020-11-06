Friday, November 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1442
Hockey

Pakistan Army, Wapda register convincing wins in national hockey championship

Sides register victories against Police, Punjab respectively

Posted: Nov 6, 2020
Photo: AFP

The 66th National Senior Hockey Championship in Rawalpindi began on Thursday with Pakistan Army and Wapda registering comfortable wins.

Pakistan Army registered a comfortable 9-1 victory over Pakistan Police in the opening game of the competition whereas Wapda brushed aside Punjab by 8-2.

Pakistan Navy sealed a 6-2 win against Port Qasim while National Bank of Pakistan handed a 4-2 defeat to Pakistan Air Force.

Mari Petroleum edged past Sui Southern Gas Company by 4-3 in a close contest.

Tell us what you think:

Pakistan, Hockey, Pakistan Hockey, Wapda, National Senior Hockey Championship, National Senior Hockey Championship 2020,
 

