Paine reveals Australian cricket fans’ love-hate relationship with Kohli

Australia’s Test captain Tim Paine has revealed admiration for India’s skipper Virat Kohli by accepting that cricket fans ‘love to watch’ the star batsman bat.

The Men in Blue are set to face Kangaroos in the four Test, three ODIs and three T20I series, set to begin from November 27.

Paine, while talking to ABC Sport as cited by ESPNCricinfo, revealed that Kohli’s case is a unique one for Australia cricket fans where they love to hate him but also love to watch him bat.

“With Virat, it is a funny one,” he said. “We love to hate him, but we also love to watch him bat as cricket fans. He certainly is polarising in that type of scenario. We love watching him bat, but we don’t like seeing him score too many runs.”

Kohli and Paine has been involved in heated exchange in the past, especially during the 2018-19 series where the visitors became the first Asian side to win a Test series Down Under.

Talking about the past instance, Paine accepted that animosity between the two but also believes that such exchange of words happen due to the intensity of the games.

“Australia and India, it’s a heated competition and he’s obviously a competitive person and so am I,” Paine said. “So yeah, there were a few occasions when we had words but that wasn’t because he was the captain and I was the captain – it could have been anyone. It’s often the best player is the one that your team goes up a little bit, the intensity goes up when the best players in the world come out to the crease.”