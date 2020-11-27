Friday, November 27, 2020  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Cricket

Northern gain upper hand over KP in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Side enjoy 211-run lead in round five match in Karachi

Posted: Nov 27, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Northern gain upper hand over KP in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Northern had the upper hand over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) at stumps on day two of their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 round five match in Karachi.

Northern, who began the proceedings on their overnight score of 371-5, declared their first innings at 460-9. Faizan Riaz went top-scored with 146 after hitting 14 boundaries and a six.

Zohaib Khan and Arshad Iqbal took three wickets each for KP.

Khalid Usman and Kamran Ghulam anchored the side to 249-7 when the umpires called it a day.

The latter’s 67-run knock included nine boundaries whereas Usman hit 10 fours and a maximum on his way to 59 not out.

Munir Riaz was the pick of the bowlers for Northern has he returned with figures of 5-91.

On the other hand, host Sindh were 283 runs behind Balochistan in their fixture.

The visitors began the play on the overnight score of 333-3. They added 125 runs to their scoreboard at the loss of six players before declaring their first innings at 458-9.

Akbar-ur-Rehman was the top scorer with 164 which included 13 boundaries and four sixes whereas Ayaz Tasawwar remained unbeaten at 138 with as many fours and two maximums.

Shahnawaz Dhani was the pick of the bowlers for Sindh as he claimed four wickets.

Omair Yousuf and Saud Shakeel both scored half-centuries to anchor the side to 175-1 at stumps. Yousuf top scored with 74 with seven boundaries and two sixes while Shakeel hit eight boundaries on his way to 67.

They put on an unbeaten 131-run partnership.

Elsewhere, Southern Punjab enjoy a 391-run lead over Central Punjab in their derby fixture.

Umar Siddiq’s side, which began the proceedings at their overnight score of 272-5, declared their first innings at 527-7 with Agha Salman top scoring with 169 whereas Mohammad Imran made an unbeaten 100.

Waqas Maqsood, Hasan Ali and Ahmed Safi Abdullah bagged two wickets each.

A half-century by Ali Zaryab Asif anchored the side to 136-2. He scored 67 with eight boundaries and a six to his name.

Cricket Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Sindh, Northern, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Central Punjab, Southern Punjab, Balochistan,
 

