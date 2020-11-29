Sunday, November 29, 2020  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

New Zealand open to touring Pakistan in future

Black Caps last toured the country in 2003

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
New Zealand open to touring Pakistan in future

Photo: AFP

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has confirmed that they are open to touring Pakistan in the future.

The Black Caps’ last tour of the country came back in 2003 in which they played a five-match ODI series. However, it was cut short following a terrorist attack outside their team hotel in Karachi.

NZC’s public affairs manager Richard Boock, while speaking to stuff.co.nz, said that they are looking into the prospects of a possible tour but the venues are yet to be confirmed.

“Regarding location, nothing’s been decided yet but we do note the decision of England, and are keeping an open mind on the issue,” he was quoted saying by the website. “We’re yet to discuss this matter with the players or players association – so have no set position at this point.”

Pakistan has hosted teams in the United Arab Emirates since a terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka cricket team in Lahore back in 2009.

The situation began to improve when Zimbabwe became the first side to tour Pakistan in 2015.

The side has since hosted Test-playing nations namely Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, West Indies and World XI since then.

For the first time in its history, the entire Pakistan Super League (PSL) was hosted in the country earlier this year.

The Green Caps are also scheduled to host South Africa and England next year.

Cricket new zealand Pakistan
 
Pakistan, New Zealand, Cricket, Pakistan vs New Zealand, New Zealand vs Pakistan, New Zealand Cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board,
 

