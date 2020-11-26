Thursday, November 26, 2020  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

New Zealand’s healthy ministry warns Pakistan after coronavirus protocol violation

Green Caps, Kiwis scheduled to play three T20Is, two Tests

Posted: Nov 26, 2020
New Zealand’s healthy ministry warns Pakistan after coronavirus protocol violation

Photo: AFP

New Zealand Government issued a warning to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that the national team will be sent back to the country if they are caught violating the safety protocols against coronavirus again.

The country’s health ministry – in its statement – said that several players from the touring squad were found to engaging in activities which breach the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) put in to control the spread of the pathogen.

“Several team members have been seen on CCTV at the facility breaching managed isolation rules, despite clear, consistent and detailed communication of expected behaviours while in the facility,” the statement read. “The team as a whole has been issued with a final warning. It’s important to note that all incidents of breaches occurred within the facility and there is no risk to the public.”

According to sources, a high-ranked official from the PCB has contacted the team following the breaches and asked them to respect the protocols as it is a matter of Pakistan’s prestige.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan side are due to play three T20Is and two Tests against Kane Williamson’s team from next month.

