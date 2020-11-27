New Zealand’s health director criticises Pakistan team for violating protocols

New Zealand’s Director-General of Public Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield criticised the members of the Pakistan cricket team for not adhering to the safety protocols against coronavirus.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health on Thursday announced that six players of the touring squad were tested positive for the pathogen in Christchurch.

They visiting team also issued a ‘final warning’ that one more breach of the bio-secure bubble can result in the team sending back home.

Bloomfield, while speaking to Radio New Zealand, claimed that the players did seen engaging in activities contrary to the safety protocols.

“Rather than being in their own rooms, which is a requirement for the first three days, there was some mingling in the hallways, chatting, sharing food and not wearing masks,” Dr Ashley Bloomfield said while speaking with Radio New Zealand and quoted saying by ESPNcricinfo. “I don’t know how many times they did that, but it only needs once for us to take a dim view of it. ”

“The training exemption would not have kicked in until after we had the results of the day-three testing, if we were happy with the results.”

The official further hinted that the players could have infected their teammates as well.

“All six of the positive tests were players, not the other members of their squad,” he said. “It’s possible they could have infected other team members, but the key point is that everyone in the squad is treated as if they may have Covid. At least four of them are acute infection, while the other two may well be historical, but that’s being confirmed.”

Pakistan is currently in New Zealand to play three T20Is and two Tests. The governing body, ahead of the team’s departure, had announced that all members of the touring squad were tested negative for the disease.