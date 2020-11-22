Sunday, November 22, 2020  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Cricket

New Zealand bound Pakistan squad test negative for coronavirus

Players were tested before the departure

SAMAA |
New Zealand bound Pakistan squad test negative for coronavirus

Photo: AFP

All 30 members in New Zealand-bound Pakistan squad have initially tested negative for coronavirus ahead of their departure.

Babar Azam’s side arrived in Lahore on November 20 and was tested for the pathogen ahead of their departure as part of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The Green Caps will leave on November 23 to play three T20Is and two Tests.

The tour begins with the 20-over games on December 18, 20 and 22. The two side will then head towards the two Test matches to be played on December 26 and January 3.

Cricket new zealand Pakistan
 





 

 
 

 

