Friday, November 27, 2020  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

New Zealand beat West Indies in first T20I

Hosts register five-wicket win under DLS Method on Friday

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
New Zealand beat West Indies in first T20I

Photo: AFP

New Zealand registered a five-wicket win over West Indies under the DLS Method in the first T20I in Auckland on Friday.

The hosts won the toss and elected to field.

Kieron Pollard’s side were 96-5 when rain interrupted play and the game was reduced to 16 overs per side. They managed 180-7 with the captain leading from the front with an unbeaten half-century.

He scored a blistering 37-ball 75 with the help of four boundaries and eight maximums.

Pacer Lockie Ferguson was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 5-21 in four overs.

The Blackcaps, chasing a revised target of 176 from 16 overs, completed the chase with four balls to spare, courtesy a 77-run partnership at the fifth wicket by Jimmy Neesham and Devon Conway. 

The left-handed batsman top scored with 48 from 24 balls as he hit five fours and three sixes whereas name while

Conway made 29-ball 41 with five fours and a six whereas Oshane Thomas took two wickets for the Caribbean side.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket new zealand West Indies
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
New Zealand, West Indies, Cricket, New Zealand vs West Indies, West Indies vs New Zealand, West Indies tour of New Zealand, NZvWI, WIvNZ,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shoaib Akhtar recalls physical altercation with Mohammad Asif
Shoaib Akhtar recalls physical altercation with Mohammad Asif
New Zealand confirms positive Covid-19 test of six Pakistan cricketers
New Zealand confirms positive Covid-19 test of six Pakistan cricketers
Football legend Diego Maradona passes away
Football legend Diego Maradona passes away
New Zealand bound Pakistan squad test negative for coronavirus
New Zealand bound Pakistan squad test negative for coronavirus
New Zealand’s healthy ministry warns Pakistan after coronavirus protocol violation
New Zealand’s healthy ministry warns Pakistan after coronavirus protocol violation
Babar Azam opens up about grouping rumours in Pakistan team
Babar Azam opens up about grouping rumours in Pakistan team
PM Khan invites Afghanistan cricket team to tour Pakistan
PM Khan invites Afghanistan cricket team to tour Pakistan
Wasim Akram pulls out of LPL 2020 over mother's health...
Wasim Akram pulls out of LPL 2020 over mother’s health condition
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of New Zealand tour
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of New Zealand tour
Pakistan squad arrives in Christchurch for 46-day New Zealand tour
Pakistan squad arrives in Christchurch for 46-day New Zealand tour
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.