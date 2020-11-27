New Zealand beat West Indies in first T20I

New Zealand registered a five-wicket win over West Indies under the DLS Method in the first T20I in Auckland on Friday.

The hosts won the toss and elected to field.

Kieron Pollard’s side were 96-5 when rain interrupted play and the game was reduced to 16 overs per side. They managed 180-7 with the captain leading from the front with an unbeaten half-century.

He scored a blistering 37-ball 75 with the help of four boundaries and eight maximums.

Pacer Lockie Ferguson was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 5-21 in four overs.

The Blackcaps, chasing a revised target of 176 from 16 overs, completed the chase with four balls to spare, courtesy a 77-run partnership at the fifth wicket by Jimmy Neesham and Devon Conway.

The left-handed batsman top scored with 48 from 24 balls as he hit five fours and three sixes

Conway made 29-ball 41 with five fours and a six whereas Oshane Thomas took two wickets for the Caribbean side.