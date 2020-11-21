National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship begins on Sunday

The National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship will begin in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in its press release, said that 42 players will take part in the competition. They have been drafted in PCB Blasters, PCB Challengers and PCB Dynamites sides for the 10-day tournament,

The PCB said that the players will get the chance to showcase their skills.

The three-team tournament will be contested on double-league basis with the top two sides meeting in the final. The matches will be streamed live on the cricket board’s YouTube channel.

The prize money for the competition has been doubled from the previous edition. The winners will get Rs1 million whereas the runner-up will pocket Rs0.5 million. The player of the tournament will be given Rs50,000 whereas the player of the match of every game will earn Rs20,000.

Muneeba Ali will lead the defending champions PCB Challengers whereas Aliya Riaz and Ramin Shamim have been named captains of the PCB Blasters and PCB Dynamites, respectively.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s tournament will be contested under Covid-19 protocols. The teams were integrated into a bio-secure bubble after returning two negative Covid-19 tests.

Teams

Challengers – Muneeba Ali (captain), Ayesha Naseem, Aiman Anwar, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Kaynat Hafeez, Nida Dar, Saba Nazir, Sadaf Shams, Sadia Iqbal, Saima Malik, Syeda Aroob Shah, Syeda Asma Amin (wicketkeeper) and Waheeda Akhter.

Blasters – Aliya Riaz (captain), Anam Amin, Anoosha Nasir, Hafsa Amjad, Huraina Sajjad, Javeria Khan, Jaweria Rauf, Khadija Chishty, Maham Tariq, Natalia Parvaiz, Noreen Yaqoob, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper) and Tuba Hassan.

Dynamites – Rameen Shamim (captain), Aima Saleem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Hafsa Khalid, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Najiha Alvi (wicketkeeper), Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Subhana Tariq, Syeda Masooma Zehra Fatima and Umme Hani.

Schedule

November 22 – PCB Blasters v PCB Dynamites

November 23 – PCB Blasters v PCB Challengers

November 25 – PCB Dynamites v PCB Challengers

November 26 – PCB Dynamites v PCB Blasters

November 28 – PCB Challengers v PCB Blasters

November 29 – PCB Challengers v PCB Dynamites

December 1 – Final

The matches will be played at 12:30pm local time