Friday, November 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Nasser Hussain says how Azhar Ali can save his captaincy

Former England captain comments on 35-year-old's leadership performance

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Nasser Hussain says how Azhar Ali can save his captaincy

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

England cricketer-turned-commentator Nasser Hussain has advised Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali to work on his batting performance if he wants to remain Test captain.

The right-handed batsman has been under increasing pressure after a series of unimpressive performances as the leader of the national side in the five-day format.

Azhar’s captaincy came under severe scrutiny after the Green Caps suffered a shocking defeat against England in the first of three-Test series, despite being in a commanding position for most of the match.

Sources confirmed that Azhar’s Test captaincy fate will be decided next week.

The former England captain, speaking with cricket website PakPassion, advised the 35-year-old to perform well at a consistent level if he wants to lead the side in the format.

“He is a good captain but it’s essential that two disciplines as a skipper have to go well, either you have to win series, or you have to get a lot of runs,” he was quoted as saying by the website. “At the beginning of the England tour, he was doing neither so the pressure mounted. What he has to do now is to get his head down and get runs. If he can get runs then I think his captaincy is fine and he should stay in the job.”

He believes pressure mounts on any Pakistan captain if they fail to perform with the ball or bat. “It’s part and parcel of being a Pakistan captain and it goes with the territory. If you have a couple of quiet series then the pressure mounts on you.”

“He (Azhar) has captained the side very well, he’s a good diplomat of the game and he’s a good guy who you want to do well.”

MOST READ
Pakistan release three players from limited-overs squad
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Zulqarnain Haider announces return to professional cricket
PCB chief announces major development on possible England tour
Zimbabwe beat Pakistan to avoid ODI series whitewash
Iftikhar, Babar help Pakistan seal ODI series win against Zimbabwe
Haris, Shaheen star as Pakistan win first Zimbabwe ODI
Hasan Ali uncertain for remaining Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 matches: reports
Shaheen Shah Afridi makes stark improvement in ODI bowling rankings
Pakistan make three changes in squad for third Zimbabwe ODI
Prison sentences for corrupt cricketers under PCB's new draft law
