HOME > Cricket

Multan Sultans name replacements for Mahmudullah, James Vince

Masood-led unit will face Karachi Kings in PSL 2020 Qualifier

Posted: Nov 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Multan Sultans name replacements for Mahmudullah, James Vince

Photo Courtesy: Multan Sultans/ Facebook

Pakistan Super League franchise Multan Sultans have replaced Mahmudullah and James Vince with Joe Denly and Brendan Taylor for the knockout stage of the 2020 edition.

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah and England’s top-order batsman Vince ruled out of the competition’s knockout phase after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Multan-based franchise announced the replacements on its Twitter account.

Multan Sultans will take on hosts Karachi Kings in the Qualifier at the National Stadium on November 14.   

HOME  
 
 
