Multan Sultans name replacements for Mahmudullah, James Vince

Masood-led unit will face Karachi Kings in PSL 2020 Qualifier
Pakistan Super League franchise Multan Sultans have replaced Mahmudullah and James Vince with Joe Denly and Brendan Taylor for the knockout stage of the 2020 edition.
Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah and England’s top-order batsman Vince ruled out of the competition’s knockout phase after testing positive for coronavirus.
The Multan-based franchise announced the replacements on its Twitter account.
🔄 Replacement update for @MultanSultans@joed1986 , @BrendanTaylor86 ✅— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) November 10, 2020
Mahmudullah, James Vince ⛔#HBLPSLV #PhirSeTayyarHain pic.twitter.com/2LVM6QnC94
Multan Sultans will take on hosts Karachi Kings in the Qualifier at the National Stadium on November 14.