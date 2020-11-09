Monday, November 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1442
Cricket

Multan Sultans’ James Vince tests positive for coronavirus: reports

Star batsman was due to play in PSL 2020 playoffs

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: PSL

Photo Courtesy: PSL

Multan Sultans’ top-order batsman James Vince has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

The right-hander, who was due to fly to Karachi to take part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 playoffs, was reportedly tested before taking the flight, according to ESPNCricinfo.

The report stated that Vince—who is currently asymptomatic—is uncertain to participate in the PSL and he is now waiting for a report of his second test while going into self-isolation.

The report will be a significant blow for Sultans who have already lost all-rounder Mahmudullah who was also tested positive for the pathogen on Sunday.

It is believed that the franchise is now looking to replace Vince with his national teammate Joe Denly.

The 29-year-old has represented Sultans in 13 matches in his PSL career where he has managed to score 386 runs at an average of 32.16, which included two half-centuries.

