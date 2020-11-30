Mourinho ‘unhappy’ despite Tottenham reclaim top spot in Premier League

Jose Mourinho claimed his side were not happy just to settle for a point from a 0-0 draw at Chelsea that moved Tottenham back to the top of the Premier League.

Chelsea enjoyed the better of a game of few chances, but Spurs showed a resilience and steel to hold out for a fourth consecutive clean sheet that bolstered their claim to be contenders for a first league title in 60 years.

“The one thing I take from the game is normally a point here is a positive thing, to stay top of the league is also a positive thing, and my dressing room is not happy,” said Mourinho. “That for me is fantastic. It’s a complete change of mentality and of personality.”

The evidence of the 90 minutes suggested Mourinho was indeed more than happy just to extend an unbeaten run in the league to nine games as cautious tactics from both saw the sides largely cancel each other out.

“We didn’t have many chances, I agree, but how many did they have?” Mourinho added. “It’s a game where we respect them and they also respect us, nobody gambled. Everybody was in the situation of one mistake, I punish you, I win.”

A share of the spoils means Chelsea remain just two points behind their London rivals in third, with Liverpool trailing Tottenham only on goal difference.

Mourinho also ensured he did not lose three consecutive league meetings to the same manager for the first time in his career and to one of his former players, Frank Lampard.