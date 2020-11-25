Wednesday, November 25, 2020  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Mohammad Amir concerned about Shaheen Afridi playing ‘too much’ cricket

Karachi Kings’ pacer believes 20-year-old’s workload should be managed

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 25, 2020
Photo Courtesy: AFP

Pakistan’s star pacer Mohammad Amir believes that young fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi’s workload should be managed.

The Lahore Qalandars’ left-arm bowler has been continuously playing professional cricket for a considerably amount of time and is currently the only pacer to feature in all three formats for the national team.

Amir, while talking to Cricket Pakistan, believes that playing non-stop cricket will become a problem for Shaheen in the future. 

“Shaheen is a blessing for Pakistan and he is leading the bowling attack but everyone knows that he is playing too much,” he said. “I know that he wants to continue playing and does not like resting but his workload needs to be managed. He can carry on like this at the moment, due of his young age, but later on in his career this will cause problems for him.”

The 20-year-old has represented Pakistan in 11 Tests, 22 ODIs and 15 T20Is where he has collectively managed to claim 98 wickets.





