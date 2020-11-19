Thursday, November 19, 2020  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Mohamed Salah again tests positive for coronavirus

Liverpool star forward eager to be ‘back on field soon’

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Mohamed Salah again tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: AFP

Liverpool and Egypt star forward Mohamed Salah has returned a second positive test for coronavirus while on international duty, the Egyptian Football Association confirmed on Wednesday.

Salah had “a new swab to detect the Covid-19 virus, its result was positive”.

Arsenal player Mohamed Elneny was also re-tested and his result was also positive, the FA said.

Without Salah, Egypt beat Togo 3-1 in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday and top their group.

Salah wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: “I’d like to thank everyone for the supportive messages and well wishes. I’m confident I’ll be back on the field soon.”

The forward, who has scored eight league goals for Liverpool this season, could miss the Premier League champions’ next two matches.

They host Leicester in the league on Sunday before playing Italian side Atalanta in a Champions League tie at Anfield on November 25.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Egypt Football liverpool Mohamed Salah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Yasir Hameed names duo as Pakistan batting’s future in Tests
Yasir Hameed names duo as Pakistan batting’s future in Tests
Qalandars thrash Sultans to book place in PSL 2020 final
Qalandars thrash Sultans to book place in PSL 2020 final
Haris Rauf opens up about Shahid Afrid’s wicket celebration
Haris Rauf opens up about Shahid Afrid’s wicket celebration
Kings cement PSL 2020 final berth with dramatic win over...
Kings cement PSL 2020 final berth with dramatic win over Sultans
Babar Azam’s brilliant 63 leads Karachi to PSL 2020 title
Babar Azam’s brilliant 63 leads Karachi to PSL 2020 title
Hafeez’s stunning unbeaten 74 knocks Zalmi out of PSL 2020
Hafeez’s stunning unbeaten 74 knocks Zalmi out of PSL 2020
PSL 2020 final preview: Karachi, Lahore compete in nail-biting finale
PSL 2020 final preview: Karachi, Lahore compete in nail-biting finale
Hasan Ali, Agha Salman ruled out of PSL 2020 playoffs
Hasan Ali, Agha Salman ruled out of PSL 2020 playoffs
Bangladesh cricketer Shakib threatened for attending a Hindu ceremony
Bangladesh cricketer Shakib threatened for attending a Hindu ceremony
Lahore Qalandars’ Tamim Iqbal opens up about playing in Pakistan
Lahore Qalandars’ Tamim Iqbal opens up about playing in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.