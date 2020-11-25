Misbah, Yasir nominated for ICC Awards of the Decade

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq along with star leg-spinner Yasir Shah have been nominated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Awards of the Decade.

The former captain has been nominated in the Spirit of Cricket category whereas the 34-year-old has been nominated in the Men’s Test Players of the Decade category.

Pakistan won the Spirit of Cricket Award in 2016 for the very first time in Test cricket under Misbah’s leadership.

The Swabi-born leggie has represented Pakistan in 42 fixtures in the five-day format in which he has bagged 224 wickets at an average of 30.66.

He became the fastest bowler to reach the 200 wickets milestone in the longest format of the game back in 2018.

He also has 770 runs with a century to his name.

