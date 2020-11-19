Thursday, November 19, 2020  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about news regarding England’s tour of Pakistan

Coach believes development will encourage other countries to follow suit

SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes England’s decision to travel to the country next year will encourage other countries who have yet to commit to follow suit.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Wednesday that the Three Lions will travel to the country for the first time in 16 years for a two-match T20I series in 2021.

“I think there can’t be bigger news for Pakistan cricket that England will tour Pakistan next year,” he said. “A successful step towards the revival of the game. It will go a long way in helping players as well as for the game. Once England tour, then confidence will grow for major teams to tour. This is big news and a big achievement.”

England will play two T20Is in Karachi on October 14 and 15 in their first visit to Pakistan since 2005.

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said England’s tour was confirmation of the positive steps Pakistan had taken in assuring security for visiting teams, which has encouraged nations to return. Zimbabwe toured last month.

“The nation has waited patiently for cricket to return sustainably to Pakistan,” Khan said in a statement. “The enhanced progress made over the last two years has been down to nurturing relationships with various cricket boards and international players, as well as building trust and confidence. The ECB’s confirmation further endorses Pakistan as safe and secure.”

