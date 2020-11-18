Mani praises PCB staff, foreign stars after successful PSL 2020

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s chairman Ehsan Mani has expressed delight over the successful organisation of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the country.

The 2020 edition of the cash-rich league concluded on Tuesday night at the National Stadium where the home team Karachi Kings emerged victorious in the final against Lahore Qalandars.

Mani was quoted in a press release issued by the PCB on their website on Wednesday where he expressed satisfaction after a successful organisation of the PSL 2020.

“I had promised following the PSL 2019 that the 2020 edition will be held in Pakistan from start to finish,” he said. “I reiterated this when the event was suspended prior to the playoff stage, and despite several challenges, uncertainties and doubts, I am delighted that the PCB has fulfilled another commitment and promise to the loyal and passionate Pakistan cricket fans and supporters.”

The 75-year-old also thanked the foreign players and heaped praise on the board’s staff for making it possible to organise cricket despite difficult circumstances.

“Not many will know, understand and recognise the efforts and hard work of the PCB staff,” said Mani. “They have worked incredibly hard to demonstrate to the world that Pakistan can organise and deliver high-quality cricket successfully despite the challenging and difficult Covid-19 situation. I remain confident that the PCB will succeed in completing the 2020-21 domestic season.”

He added: “We look forward to hosting South Africa under the FTP in January/February 2021 and leading international cricketers will also return to feature in the PSL 2021. I also want to thank all the foreign stars who arrived in Karachi for the playoffs. This not only reflected the stature and value of the PSL, but also their loyalty and commitment to their sides.”