LPL 2020: Dambulla Viikings, Colombo Kings register victories

Dambulla Viikings and Colombo Kings registered victories in their respective rain-affected Lanka Premier League 2020 fixtures in Hambantota on Saturday.

Viikings prevailed over Kandy Tuskers by four runs under the DLS Method.

The Dambulla side finished their 20 overs at 195-4, courtesy half-centuries by captain Dasun Shanaka and Samit Patel.

The skipper’s 73-run knock came off 37 balls which included eight boundaries and four sixes whereas Patel made 38-ball 58 with the help of five boundaries and two maximums.

Asela Gunaratne and Naveen-ul-Haq bagged two wickets each for Colombo.

Rain interrupted the start of Kandy innings and the target was revised to 89 from 9.4 overs. The side fell five short of the target as they were restricted to 84-3.

Kusal Mendis made 34 off 26 deliveries with two fours and three sixes whereas opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit four fours and a maximum on his way to 18-ball 30.

Anwar Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara and Lahiru Madushanka took a wicket each.

Moreover, Galle suffered their second successive defeat following a 34-run defeat to Colombo in the following game.

The game was reduced to five overs per side.

Colombo were anchored to 96-1, thanks to a blistering half-century by Andre Russell. He made 65 off 19 balls with nine fours and a six to his name.

The Windies all-rounder put on a 65-run partnership with Laurie Evans who made 10-ball 21 after hitting a boundary and two sixes.

An unbeaten 30-run knock by Danushka Gunathilaka wasn’t enough for Shahid Afridi’s side to get over the line as they were restricted to 62-2 in five overs.

He hit two fours and two maximums in his innings.

Ashan Priyanjan and Qais Ahmad were the wicket takers for the Kings.