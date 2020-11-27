LPL 2020: Colombo Kings beat Kandy Tuskers in Super Over

Colombo Kings beat Kandy Tuskers in one-over eliminator in the opening game of the Lanka Premier League 2020 at Hambantota on Thursday.

Kandy, being sent to bat first, made 219-3 on the back of half-centuries by the opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Kusal Parera.

The wicketkeeper-batsman top scored with 87 off 52 deliveries with nine boundaries and four sixes to his name whereas Gurbaz chipped in with six boundaries and as many maximums.

Manpreet Gony, Dushmantha Chameera and Qais Ahmed picked up a wicket each.

In reply, the Colombo side managed to tie the game at the expense of seven wickets courtesy of a 46-ball 80 by player-of-the-match Dinesh Chandimal.

His knock included 12 boundaries and two sixes.

Kings, batting first under the Super Over rules, managed 16-1 whereas Tuskers were restricted to 12-0.