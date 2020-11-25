Wednesday, November 25, 2020  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

LPL 2020: Asif Ali withdraws due to personal reasons

Explosive batsman was drafted by Jaffna Stallions for inaugural edition

Posted: Nov 25, 2020
SAMAA |
Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s explosive batsman Asif Ali will not take part in the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The 29-year-old was set to represent Jaffna Stallions in the 20-over tournament.

However, he has informed the team about his decision to withdraw from the tournament.

The Faisalabad-born batsman stated that he decided to skip the competition due to personal reasons.

The Northern batsman is in Karachi where he is participating in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21.

LPL 2020 is set to commence from November 26 in Hambantota city of Sri Lanka.

The tournament will be contested among five teams Jaffna Stallions, Galle Gladiators, Colombo Kings, Dambulla Vikings and Kandy Tuskers.

It will conclude on December 16.

Asif Ali is not the first Pakistan player to skip the competition.

The list includes pacers Wahab Riaz and Sohail Tanvir along with wicketkeeper-batsmen Sarfaraz Ahmed and Kamran Akmal.

